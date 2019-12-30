PM Modi praises youth for ‘questioning system’ if needed

Mr Modi exhorted the youth to give a thought to this responsibility and take this resolve on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on January 12.

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide stir led mainly by young people and students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the youth and lauded them for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly.

In his last “Mann ki Baat” radio address of 2019, Mr Modi said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism, nepotism and favouritism, remarks that come in the backdrop of recent violence in various university campuses over the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC.

“According to me, they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue. One can even say with certitude here that the country’s youth detests anarchy of any sort. They despise any element of lack of governance and instability; abhorring any shades of nepotism, casteism, favo-uritism or gender discrimination,” Mr Modi said.

He hoped young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade and cited Swami Vivekananda, who had said young people who are full of energy and dynamism, possess the power to usher in change.

“I am of the firm belief that for India, this decade will be, not only about development and progress of the youth; it will also prove to be about the country’s progress, harnessing their collective might. This generation will play a major role in modernising India; I feel it beyond doubt,” he added.

Mr Modi exhorted the youth to give a thought to this responsibility and take this resolve on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on January 12. He also cited cases when young people vociferously react to any incident of disorder and make a video of it to make the culprit realise its consequences.

“Thus, our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. Today, India eagerly awaits this generation expectantly. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights,” he said.