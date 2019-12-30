Not a single piece of land will be given: Yediyurappa over K'taka-Maha border dispute

The protests in Karnataka and Maharashtra have led to the cancellation of bus services between 2 states.

Bengaluru: Amid tensions erupting between Karnataka and neighboring Maharashtra over the border issue with protests on both sides, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday urged people of the state to maintain peace stating that 'not a single piece of land' will be given away.

"As per Mahajan Ayog, it is clear that which part has to be given for Maharashtra and Karnataka. Creating this sort of controversy is not fair. Will not give even a single inch of land. I request all people of border to maintain peace," Yediyurappa told media reporters here.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena activists had launched a protest near the Kolhapur bus stand and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Yediyurappa. Protestors in Belagavi also burnt an effigy of Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The agitation was in the reaction after Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal were appointed as coordinating ministers, for the issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

On December 7, Thackeray had chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between two states.

It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing in Supreme Court on this issue.