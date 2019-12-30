Monday, Dec 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, All India

'No to CAA, NRC' rangoli at DMK chief Stalin's residence

ANI
Published : Dec 30, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2019, 3:31 pm IST

Alongside the rangoli known as 'kolam' in Tamil, a word was drawn which said 'vendam (don't need/no) CAA-NRC.'

Chennai: Expressing solidarity with 'rangoli protesters' against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the entrance of DMK president M K Stalin's house here sported a traditional rangoli saying no to the contentious law.

A similar kolam greeted visitors at the residence of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here.

Women who drew rangoli against the CAA, meanwhile, called on Stalin at the party headquarters here to thank him for supporting them.

In a tweet, the DMK chief mocked at the ruling AIADMK saying it was 'servile' to the Centre and acted against even those drew rangoli since it did not want the Union government to be 'offended' even by 'flour' used for drawing kolam.

The young men and women involved in the rangoli protest visited him, Stalin said adding following their initiative against the CAA on Sunday 'entire Tamil Nadu' was now drawing kolam against the law.

He also posted a collage of photographs featuring a slew of rangolis against the CAA on his twitter handle. DMK MP Kanimozhi was present.

Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly on Sunday when they staged an anti-CAA protest here by drawing 'kolams'.

The group of eight held the protest in the Besant Nagar locality in South Chennai.

They used the 'kolams' to express opposition to the CAA and National Register of Citizens and National Population Register and raised slogans "No to NRC" and "No to NPR" before police took them into custody.

Stalin had slammed the police action and hit out at the AIADMK government.

He said the police "has not even allowed the basic right under the Constitution" to voice dissent.

Tags: dmk, caa-nrc, kolam, karunanidhi, aiadmk, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state. (Photo: PTI)

Five Kashmiri political leaders, detained since abrogation of Article 370, released

'We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt took steps during anti-CAA protests which caused anarchy: Priyanka

'As per Mahajan Ayog, it is clear that which part has to be given for Maharashtra and Karnataka. Creating this sort of controversy is not fair. Will not give even a single inch of land. I request all people of border to maintain peace,' Yediyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Not a single piece of land will be given: Yediyurappa over K'taka-Maha border dispute

The amendment provides for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, handrail/stanchions, controls at priority seats and wheelchair entry/housing/locking arrangement for wheelchairs for the divyangjan. (Photo: ANI)

Amendments in vehicles rules to provide 'divyang-friendly' features in buses

