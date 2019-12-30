'No to CAA, NRC' rangoli at DMK chief Stalin's residence

Alongside the rangoli known as 'kolam' in Tamil, a word was drawn which said 'vendam (don't need/no) CAA-NRC.'

In a tweet, the DMK chief mocked at the ruling AIADMK saying it was 'servile' to the Centre and acted against even those drew rangoli since it did not want the Union government to be 'offended' even by 'flour' used for drawing kolam. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Expressing solidarity with 'rangoli protesters' against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the entrance of DMK president M K Stalin's house here sported a traditional rangoli saying no to the contentious law.

Alongside the rangoli known as 'kolam' in Tamil, a word was drawn which said 'vendam (don't need/no) CAA-NRC.'

A similar kolam greeted visitors at the residence of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here.

Women who drew rangoli against the CAA, meanwhile, called on Stalin at the party headquarters here to thank him for supporting them.

In a tweet, the DMK chief mocked at the ruling AIADMK saying it was 'servile' to the Centre and acted against even those drew rangoli since it did not want the Union government to be 'offended' even by 'flour' used for drawing kolam.

The young men and women involved in the rangoli protest visited him, Stalin said adding following their initiative against the CAA on Sunday 'entire Tamil Nadu' was now drawing kolam against the law.

He also posted a collage of photographs featuring a slew of rangolis against the CAA on his twitter handle. DMK MP Kanimozhi was present.

Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly on Sunday when they staged an anti-CAA protest here by drawing 'kolams'.

The group of eight held the protest in the Besant Nagar locality in South Chennai.

They used the 'kolams' to express opposition to the CAA and National Register of Citizens and National Population Register and raised slogans "No to NRC" and "No to NPR" before police took them into custody.

Stalin had slammed the police action and hit out at the AIADMK government.

He said the police "has not even allowed the basic right under the Constitution" to voice dissent.