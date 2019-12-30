Housing for jawans to be enhanced: Amit Shah

The new state-of-the-art campus of the CRPF headquarters is coming up within the CGO complex at Lodhi Road and would be spread over 2.23 acre.

New Delhi: Appreciating the role of central security forces in guarding the nation, home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to look after the welfare of their families as they carried out their duty.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony for CRPF’s new headquarters in the Capital, Mr Shah stated that the government was working on a plan to ensure that every security personnel, posted with the central forces, gets to spend 100 days with their family per year. Besides, health care facilities would be extended to all family members of security personnel.

“The centre is making efforts to increase housing satisfaction for jawans and officials of the central armed police forces,” the home minister said, adding that steps will be taken in the upcoming Budget to allocate funds for this subject.

CRPF is the biggest central para-military forces and is involved in several internal security arrangements having been deployed in areas like the Kashmir Valley, Naxal-infested regions and the North-East.

The project, to be executed by the CPWD, would be completed by 2022 when the entire para-military force top-brass and operations would shift to the new building. The new headquarters will have a total of ground plus 11 floors. Though at present also the CRPF headquarters are located within the CGO complex but a number of the force’s key units like the RAF, CoBRA, medical, training, communications, and works and recruitment are spread over different locations all over the Capital due to inadequate space at the existing headquarters building.

But once the new headquarters comes into existence all units and operations of CRPF would move into the same building. The new headquarters will have a total of ground plus 11 floors. The building will house a modern auditorium, conference hall, barracks for subordinate staff, central police canteen, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen and dining room and mechanical parking for 520 cars and 15 buses.

The new building will also have skywalks on the 6th and 7th floor which would connect the office building with the cafeteria. The new campus will also have a water and sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system and an indigenous ventilation system.