Foresters worry as jumbos intrude into NMR rail track

OOTY: Wild jumbos straying into the railway track along Hillgrove railway station yard in Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) has become a new challenge to deal with, both for the railway authorities and foresters.

While sighting of wild jumbos along the train track in NMR, especially, in the wooded zones between Coonoor and Mettupalayam sector of the NMR, usually causes cheer to the passengers in the hill train, there is lurking danger involved as wild jumbos may turn furious at times, given their unpredictable mood.

Though it was a good opportunity for the 100-odd passengers in the hill train on Saturday to view an adult and a calf elephant in Hillgrove railway station limits, located between Coonoor and Mettupalyam, the straying of elephants showed that the wild jumbos usually seen in the foothill areas like Kallar, have begun to move up.

Sources said that these jumbos may have climbed up in search of water that is available in plenty at Hillgrove railway station yard. It appears that the foresters may observe the movement of these two wild jumbos for a couple of days to chalk of plans to keep them off the railway station limits.