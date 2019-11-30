Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

Terrorist slur worse than killing Mahatma Gandhi: BJP MP

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 7:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 7:10 am IST

Congress party and Rahul Gandhi should apologise in this House, says Nishikant Dubey.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo: File/ANI)
 BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: While trying to defend his party colleague Pragya Thakur, BJP MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, on Friday scored a self-goal when he said that calling Thakur, who is a woman, a terrorist was “worse than murdering Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Calling a member of this House, that too a woman is shameful. Congress party and Rahul Gandhi should apologise in this House. Calling a woman a terrorist, calling a member of this House a terrorist, is worse than killing Gandhi,” Mr Dubey said resulting in an uproar in the House by Opposition members.

However, Mr Dubey, lagain tried to pin down the Congress by saying that the party has allied with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra which had in its mouthpiece Saa-mana called Nathuram Godse a patriot.

“In its editorial written on January 20, 2013, Saamana said that Nathuram Godse is the biggest patriot of the country. Congress party has formed government with this same party in Maharashtra. This is the dual face of Congress. To form government, to grab power they can go to any extent,” Dubey said.

Interestingly, it was BJP that was in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in 2013 and the two parties had been together both in the state and civic body since the late 80s.

