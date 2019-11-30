Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

India, All India

'Politics of selfishness': Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 6:54 pm IST

Putting behind their political ideologies, several leaders including 3 former state Congress chiefs have switched over to rival camps.

'Our agenda is nationalism and development. And not all leaders have been given ticket,' said Gehlot. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'Our agenda is nationalism and development. And not all leaders have been given ticket,' said Gehlot. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ranchi: At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history.

Putting behind their political ideologies, several leaders including three former state Congress chiefs have switched over to rival camps in the run-up to the polls.

While Pradeep Kumar Balmachu joined the AJSU Party, which nominated him from Ghatshila seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat moved to the BJP and secured a ticket from Lohardaga.

Another ex-Congress chief, Sarfaraz Ahmad, is contesting the polls from Gandey segment on a JMM ticket.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore took everyone by surprise when he joined the AJSU Party to contest the polls from Chhatarpur, which he had won in 2014.

Terming the crossovers as "politics of selfishness", state Congress spokesperson Alok Kumar Dubey said, "These leaders have betrayed common people. They are worse than chameleons. No morality, no principles, no ethics ... Their only objective is to get tickets to satisfy their lust for power."

His BJP counterpart Pratul Shahdeo said the saffron party maintained "checks and balances" before taking any leader in its fold and allotting tickets.

"Our agenda is nationalism and development. And not all leaders have been given tickets. Former ministers Samresh Singh (who had his own party-Jharkhand Vananchal Congress) and Girinath Singh (ex-RJD member) joined the BJP, but were not given tickets.

"Just coming to the party does not guarantee a ticket," Shahdeo emphasised.

Among others who deserted their parties are ex-RJD MLA Janardhan Paswan, who secured the saffron party's nomination from Chatra seat, and JMM MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who is in the fray from Mandu on a BJP ticket.

Former health minister and Independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi has also joined the BJP to contest the polls on the party's ticket from his sitting constituency Bhawanathpur.

JMM General Secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said the "defectors lacked discipline and ideology".

"What matters to them is personal aspiration and not political ideology. The parties they have joined should think twice before nominating them for assembly polls," he said.

Those that quit the saffron party, include former minister Baidnath Ram, who pocketed the JMM ticket from Latehar, and sitting MLAs Tala Marandi and Phoolchand Mandal.

Marandi quit the saffron party a few days ago to join the AJSU party, which promptly gave him its ticket to contest from the Borio seat, while Mandal secured his JMM nomination from Sindri constituency.

Kushwaha Shiv Pujan Mehta, who won the Hussainabad segment as a BSP candidate in 2014, is fighting from the seat on an AJSU Party ticket.

Deosharan Bhagat, the chief spokesperson of AJSU Party, said leaders often gave in to pressure from their "support base" and switch sides.

"This (switching parties) is against the country's democratic ideals. However, some of them take the plunge owing to pressure from their support base. It remains to be seen if will be able to enjoy the same clout having switched parties," he added.

It will be interesting to see that if BJP got a majority of its own without any support because of its own arrogance.

Meanwhile, around 11.02 pc polling was recorded till 9 am on Saturday in the first of the five-phase elections that began in 13 Jharkhand assembly constituencies.

The voting commenced at 7am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said.

Tags: ajsu, sukhdeo bhagat, sarfaraz ahmad, radhakrishna kishore, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

As many as 4,162 out of 4,892 polling stations - more than 85 per cent - were categorized as critical; adequate security arrangements were made. (Photo: Representational)

Jharkhand: Over 64 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in first phase

A Class 11 student, the girl had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them. (Photo: Representational)

Tamil Nadu teen, out to celebrate birthday, gangraped by 6 men

It was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the past two weeks. (Photo: Representational)

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Although the dispute was resolved by some neighbours, after a while Chowdhary hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a dupatta. (Photo: Representational)

Man commits suicide over argument with wife

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham