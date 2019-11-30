Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

7 Killed, 15 Injured as van falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule

PTI
The incident occurred at around 12:30 am after a taxi collapsed into the Bhori River from the bridge.

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule. (Photo: ANI)
Dhule: At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday.

Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule.

More details in this regard are awaited.

