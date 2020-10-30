Friday, Oct 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Oct 2020  NIA raids on J&K NGOs, aid groups continue for second day
India, All India

NIA raids on J&K NGOs, aid groups continue for second day

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 30, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2020, 11:22 am IST

A day earlier, the agency had raided and searched the offices of Greater Kashmir newspaper and the homes of journalists, activists

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials come out of the Greater Kashmir office after conducting a raid, at Press Colony in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)
  National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials come out of the Greater Kashmir office after conducting a raid, at Press Colony in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued its raids on the offices of various Non-governmental organizations or NGOs and some other aid agencies and the homes of their organizers across Kashmir Valley on the second day running on Thursday.

Premises owned or used by a similar organization in Delhi were also searched by it in connection with a case pertaining to alleged misuse of funding received by these NGOs from across the country and abroad. The case was registered by the NIA earlier this month under sections 120B and 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

 

The agency has claimed that it began investigations in the matter after receiving “credible information” that certain NGOs and trusts operating in J&K “are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions, etc. and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K”.

On Thursday, nine locations in the Valley and one in Delhi were raided by the NIA sleuths. Those whose premises were searched include Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance in Delhi, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and JK Voice of Victims.

A day earlier, the agency had raided and searched the offices of mass-circulated newspaper Greater Kashmir and a couple of NGOs and the homes of several journalists and human rights and political activists simultaneously in the Valley and Bangaluru.

 

The NIA had, however, said that the raids at Greater Kashmir office and the homes of some journalists were not in connection with their journalistic work and other professional pursuits but a case pertaining to alleged misuse of foreign contributions.

Those whose premises were searched on Wednesday include the residence and office of Khurram Parvez, co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society, his associates viz. Parvez Ahmad Bukhari and Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate Swati Sheshadri, Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP), and offices of NGO 'Athrout' and Greater Kashmir Trust. The NIA claimed seizing “several incriminating documents and electronic devices” during these raids and said that further investigation in the case is underway.

 

The raids, however, evoked sharp criticism from different quarters in Kashmir whereas some social media users described these as an attempt to ‘scare and harass’ those who refuse to fall in line with Indian narrative on Kashmir. Meanwhile, APDP chairperson Ms. Ahangar in a statement here strongly denied using or diverting any funds received by it for any unlawful or illegal activity and said that the organizations has maintained all the records of remittances and other transactions and their use in a transparent manner and the same is available for scrutiny by anyone.

Tags: greater kashmir raid, nia raid, ngo raid, jammu & kashmir raids

Latest From India

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

Accuseds arrested in connection with the recent JEE (Main) examination scam, being produced in a court, in Guwahati, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (PTI)

JEE topper used proxy to write paper, arrested

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI photo)

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh

Will withdraw cases on political workers once in power: Dilip Ghosh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham