Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, All India

Courage helps overcome hurdles: Bikram Singh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 5:39 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 5:39 am IST

General Bikram Singh threw light upon “post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Bikram Singh
 Bikram Singh

Bhubaneswar: The first-ever edition of TEDxXUB, a special TED talk programme, was conducted by IlluminatiX, the media and public relations cell of Xavier University-Bhubaneswar (XUB), on Monday evening.

The theme for the TED talk was ‘Mind and Matter’.

The theme brought focus on how the internal and external factors blend to shape one’s life. While ‘mind’ focuses on all the internal struggles, battles, and confrontation; ‘matter’ talks about all the external factors and the environment that human beings live in.

The event, among others, was graced by the presence of eminent speakers namely General Bikram Singh, retired Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Officer Commander-in-Chief of the Army’s Eastern Command, Ms Bhavya Arora, mental health professional and trainer, Ms Dimple Parmar, founder and CEO of Love Heals Cancer and ZenOnco.io and Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, consultant neuro-psychiatrist at The Healing Touch.

General Bikram Singh threw light upon “post-traumatic stress disorder.” He compared people’s lives with a battlefield and urged the audience to build courage and have faith in overcoming all hurdles with a never to give up attitude.

Ms Bhavya Arora shared her ideas on “navigating conflict inside to build peace on the outside” and shared her liking for interacting with people that gave her a reason for becoming a therapist. She spoke about how she started experimenting with work, people around her and social work to learn more about analyzing human behaviour and providing simple solutions. She also emphasised on three steps to solve the conflicts with each other and within through observation, reflection and awareness.

Ms Dimple Parmar spoke on rewilding the human body through the power of love. She spoke about how the world that is rushing towards medical advancement sometimes also needs a helping hand in the form of hope and support.

Tags: ted talk, bikram singh

Latest From India

R.N. Ravi (Photo: ANI)

Naga talks deadline will not be extended: RN Ravi

Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SA Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Family members and relatives mourn near the mortal remains of 2-year-old Sujith Wilson, who lost his life after he fell into a borewell, before his funeral in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Boy trapped in borewell for over 80 hours dies

A girl throws a stone towards policemen during a protest in Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ultras kill 5 non-Kashmiri labourers

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham