Courage helps overcome hurdles: Bikram Singh

Bhubaneswar: The first-ever edition of TEDxXUB, a special TED talk programme, was conducted by IlluminatiX, the media and public relations cell of Xavier University-Bhubaneswar (XUB), on Monday evening.

The theme for the TED talk was ‘Mind and Matter’.

The theme brought focus on how the internal and external factors blend to shape one’s life. While ‘mind’ focuses on all the internal struggles, battles, and confrontation; ‘matter’ talks about all the external factors and the environment that human beings live in.

The event, among others, was graced by the presence of eminent speakers namely General Bikram Singh, retired Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Officer Commander-in-Chief of the Army’s Eastern Command, Ms Bhavya Arora, mental health professional and trainer, Ms Dimple Parmar, founder and CEO of Love Heals Cancer and ZenOnco.io and Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, consultant neuro-psychiatrist at The Healing Touch.

General Bikram Singh threw light upon “post-traumatic stress disorder.” He compared people’s lives with a battlefield and urged the audience to build courage and have faith in overcoming all hurdles with a never to give up attitude.

Ms Bhavya Arora shared her ideas on “navigating conflict inside to build peace on the outside” and shared her liking for interacting with people that gave her a reason for becoming a therapist. She spoke about how she started experimenting with work, people around her and social work to learn more about analyzing human behaviour and providing simple solutions. She also emphasised on three steps to solve the conflicts with each other and within through observation, reflection and awareness.

Ms Dimple Parmar spoke on rewilding the human body through the power of love. She spoke about how the world that is rushing towards medical advancement sometimes also needs a helping hand in the form of hope and support.