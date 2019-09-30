Monday, Sep 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

My govt will take India to greatness, PM Modi at IIT Madras convocation

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 30, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2019, 10:11 am IST

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony. (Photo: File)
Chennai: After concluding his week-long US tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chennai on Monday to address the 6th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

''Always delighted to be back in Chennai,'' PM Modi said soon after landing.

He further said the world has "great expectations" from India, and asserted that his government will lead the country to a path of 'greatness' where it will be beneficial to the entire globe.

On his first visit to Tamil Nadu after retaining power in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister reiterated his campaign against single-use plastic.

"During my (just concluded) US tour I saw the world has great expectations from India, which is growing... we will certainly ensure the welfare of India, and swiftly, but we will make it such a great nation that it will be useful for the world," he said.

Making the country great was not just the job of the Central government, but also its 130 crore citizens, he added.

''During my visit to the United States of America… I said something in Tamil and I told the world that Tamil is one of the world's oldest languages… even today, the language is being resonated across the United States,'' PM said.

He will participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and do a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups here.

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony.

"Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. I look forward to being with some of India's brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi had tweeted.

