Monday, Sep 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:31 PM IST

India, All India

In MP, BJP MP threatens to ‘bury alive’ IAS officer for taking bribe

ANI
Published : Sep 30, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2019, 2:18 pm IST

'Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive,' Misra said.

The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive. (Photo: Twitter)
 The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive. (Photo: Twitter)

Rewa: BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be “buried alive” if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

On the receiving end of Mishra’s threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies.

“Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive. In case, I will not be able to reach on time then you (people) all have to that. You all should keep a sharp spade and an axe,” Mishra said in an event addressing the people.

The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if anyone else’s buried the commissioner alive.

“Even if someone else buries him alive before my arrival, I will take the responsibility and will install a board of my name,” he said, adding that the country will recognise his name that “there is an MP who has buried the Commissioner alive in Rewa”.

Tags: bjp, janardan mishra, municipal corporation
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Latest From India

Kejriwal, however, expressed concerns over the pressure on the hospitals in the national capital and called for improving healthcare across the country. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

‘Patients from Bihar come on Rs 500 ticket, get Rs 5 lakh treatment for free’: Delhi CM

These individuals were convicted by various courts in the country for offences committed by them during the militancy period in Punjab. (Photo: Representational)

‘Centre’s pardon to release Sikh prisoners is to blunt Pak’s K2 plan’

However, one particular video from Patna has gone viral which showed a rickshaw puller stranded in chest-deep water. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Man stuck in Patna floods refuses to leave his rickshaw, cries for help

The BrahMos missile is a joint venture between India and Russia in which DRDO has been working hard to increase the indigenous content to cut down on the import costs. (Photo: ANI)

DRDO testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

MOST POPULAR

1

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

2

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's representative on Ukraine quitting

3

Surat women flaunt body paint tattoos featuring Modi, Trump during Navratri

4

Dance group performs Garba wearing helmets to create road safety awareness in Surat

5

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham