E-cigarettes banned for youth’s sake: Modi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
The ordinance is likely to be converted into a bill in the next session of Parliament.

Modi also called for sharing of Diwali gifts and sweets to bring happiness to those who cannot afford it. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to shun tobacco and stated that e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication.

These were his first remarks on the issue of health hazards linked to e-cigarettes after the Union Cabinet banned their sale, production and storage through an ordinance earlier this month. The ordinance is likely to be converted into a bill in the next session of Parliament.

He also said a “myth” has been spread that e-cigarettes pose no danger.   Like a conventional cigarette, it does not let out an odour as fragrant chemicals are added to it. He said these chemicals are harmful and pose a health hazard.  “Do not harbour any misconceptions about e-cigarettes,” he said in his latest edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

Discourses and debates will continue, the support and opposition will continue, but, if some things are checked before they proliferate, then there is a huge benefit, he said referring to the ban.

“E-cigarettes have been banned so that this new form of intoxication does not destroy our demographically young country. It does not trample the dreams of a family and waste the lives of our children. This scourge and this obnoxious habit should not take root in our society,” the Prime Minister asserted.

He also urged people to launch a campaign to honour daughters who have made a mark with their achievements in various fields for public good.  

Mr Modi also called for sharing of Diwali gifts and sweets to bring happiness to those who cannot afford it.  The prime minister said on Diwali, goddess Lakshmi is welcomed into homes as it is believed that she brings prosperity and happiness.

“Daughters are considered as Lakshmi in our culture... Can’t we felicitate daughters in our villages and cities by holding public programmes,” he suggested in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address. He said there are several women in society who are making a mark by their talent.

“There are several daughters, daughters-in-law who are doing exceptional work... Some are teaching poor children, some are spreading awareness about health and sanitation. Many are serving as doctors, engineers. As lawyers they are helping deliver justice. The society can identify such daughters and honour them across India,” he said.

Modi, who is known for extensively using social media to connect with the people, said their work can be highlighted on social media platforms using the hashtag “BharatKiLakshmi”. Modi recalled the success of the “selfie with daughter” campaign to drive home his point.   “Encouraging Bharat ki Lakshmi means strengthening the path to success of the country and its people,” the prime minister said.
 
Modi also hailed the efforts of India’s perhaps first ‘plogger’ Ripudaman Belvi who has launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging.   Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016, according to reference available on the internet.

Modi further said the campaign to shun single use plastic is set to be launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 as he lauded Belvi for being part of the unique initiative to protect the environment.  “While we are celebrating ‘Gandhi 150’, 130 crore countrymen have pledged to get rid from of the menace of single use plastic. In view of the kind of lead that India has taken towards environmental protection, today the countries of the entire world are looking towards India as a model example,” he said in his address.

“I am confident that you will all be a part of the campaign for liberation from the menace of single use plastic on October 2,” he added. He said while plogging is in use in foreign countries, in India, Belvi has promoted it to a great extent.

