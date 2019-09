This Monday marks the 34th day of the hearing in the case.

The Ayodhya case has been going on for decades. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the Supreme Court on Monday, one of the parties, 'Ram Lalla Virajman', today told the apex court that it does not want to go for any kind of mediation in the case.

Monday marks the 34th day of the hearing in the case.