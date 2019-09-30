BJP names ex-Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for Gujarat bypolls

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won.

New Delhi: On Sunday, former Congress MLAs, including Alpesh Thakor, were named by the BJP as its candidate for bypolls in Gujarat. The BJP announced names of its 38 nominees for Assembly by-elections which will be held across several states on October 21.

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won. Another Congress defector, Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala, will contest from Bayad on BJP ticket.

Of the 38 Assembly seats, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, six in Gujarat, five in Kerala, four in Assam, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Bypolls will be held for 51 Aseats on October 21, along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Bypolls to all the six seats in Gujarat would be held on October 21.