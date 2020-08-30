Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

Delhi police arrests two suspected members of banned terror group

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2020, 1:21 pm IST

The two had allegedly raised a 'Khalistan' flag on the terrace of the deputy commissioner's office and desecrated an Indian flag in premises

Two suspected members of banned terror group arrested. (Representative Image- PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force, officials said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Inderjeet Singh Gill and Jaspal Singh, police said.

 

The two had allegedly raised a 'Khalistan' flag on the the terrace of the deputy commissioner's office in Punjab's Moga on the eve of Independence Day and also desecrated an Indian flag in the premises, a senior police officer said.

Tags: delhi police, inderjeet singh gill, jaspal singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

