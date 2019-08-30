Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Walk, run, cycle: PM exhorts Indians to be a ‘fitter’ nation

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 1:58 am IST

The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by actress Shilpa Shetty, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, party MP Gautam Gambhir and others as he arrives to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by actress Shilpa Shetty, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, party MP Gautam Gambhir and others as he arrives to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India Movement’ on Thursday in a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports.

Videos of several ministers and cine stars, flexing their muscles were also shown at the event and also uploaded to various social media platforms to inspire the nation.

At the launch, Mr Modi stated that the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.  He also pointed out that technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.  

“Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements.

“Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India's confidence,” he said.

Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the Prime Minister and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy  

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement."

Echoing similar sentiments, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “Congratulations to our honourable PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement.”

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others.  "We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said at the launch.  Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is an avid yoga practitioner and fitness enthusiast, was also present during the launch. Ahead of the launch, students from different schools presented a stellar performance before the Prime Minister and guests.

The Modi government has been consistently trying to make people of the country aware regarding fitness. The Prime Minister had through the United Nations urged upn the world to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. The government also last year had come up with #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign.

Tags: narendra modi, fit india movement, kiren rijiju
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Minister of civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri addresses the media at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Centre determined to sell national carrier, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani

Air India to go plastic-free from October 2

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Halt ‘alarmist’ talk on Kashmir, Pak warned

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Ally SP attacks MP govt, says ministers arrogant

MOST POPULAR

1

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

2

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

3

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

4

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

5

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham