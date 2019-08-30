Walk, run, cycle: PM exhorts Indians to be a ‘fitter’ nation

The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by actress Shilpa Shetty, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, party MP Gautam Gambhir and others as he arrives to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India Movement’ on Thursday in a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports.

Videos of several ministers and cine stars, flexing their muscles were also shown at the event and also uploaded to various social media platforms to inspire the nation.

At the launch, Mr Modi stated that the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future. He also pointed out that technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

“Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the winners of the national sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements.

“Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India's confidence,” he said.

Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the Prime Minister and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement."

Echoing similar sentiments, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “Congratulations to our honourable PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement.”

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year's National Sports Awards winners among others. "We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard," Rijiju said at the launch. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is an avid yoga practitioner and fitness enthusiast, was also present during the launch. Ahead of the launch, students from different schools presented a stellar performance before the Prime Minister and guests.

The Modi government has been consistently trying to make people of the country aware regarding fitness. The Prime Minister had through the United Nations urged upn the world to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. The government also last year had come up with #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign.