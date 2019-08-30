Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, All India

Unemployment rate among Indian women more than double of men: study

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 2:29 pm IST

Experts have revealed that there is gender discrimination in the hiring process across the country.

The study also noted that increasing female participation in the labour force could increase the Indian GDP by 27 per cent. (Photo: Representational)
 The study also noted that increasing female participation in the labour force could increase the Indian GDP by 27 per cent. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The unemployment rate among women in India is more than double of that of men with similar qualifications, a new study has revealed.

Titled "Gender Inclusion in Hiring in India", the study by two Harvard students, Rachel Levenson and Layla O'Kane, noted that 8.7 per cent of working-age urban, educated women in the country are unemployed but only 4 per cent of comparable men find themselves without a job.

"While there are many factors that influence a woman's decision and ability to find work, the gender gap in the unemployment rate along with ILO (International Labour Organisation) research suggest that women, particularly highly-educated ones, face additional barriers as compared to men in accessing jobs," it said.

Levenson and O'Kane's analysis is based on close to 200 India-based jobs for which Shortlist, a hiring firm in India, had provided the recruiting platform between 2016 and 2017. It included 286,991 applications from 211,004 applicants (some people applied to multiple jobs).

According to the study, while discrimination based on gender is illegal under the Indian constitution, conversations with hiring managers and other labour market experts have revealed that there is gender discrimination in the hiring process across the country, as is the case around the world.

The study looks at three stages at which women may face barriers during hiring -- qualifications and experience, recruitment and choice to apply, and application process, while suggesting tools to increase gender diversity in the Indian workforce.

It highlighted the need for gender inclusive work places by correlating it with "higher levels of performance and innovation".

"Inclusive hiring improves firm-level growth by allowing companies to attract and retain top talent and better serving consumers in markets or sectors where women are a key customer segment," it said.

The study also noted that increasing female participation in the labour force could increase the Indian GDP by 27 per cent.

Not dismissing the progress, albeit little, that several multinational corporations in the country have made towards minimising gender discrimination at work place over the past couple of decades, it highlighted the role technology could play in improving hiring outcomes including increasing the number of women who apply and get shortlisted for jobs.

"We know that diverse teams perform better, and we're encouraged by these results because they show that even small and medium sized businesses, and not just large enterprises, can leverage technology to increase the diversity of their candidate pools," said Simon Desjardins, Co-founder of Shortlist.

The study suggested competency-based assessments, behavioral nudges in recruitment, and well-designed job descriptions, for creating a more effective bias-reducing, gender-sensitive hiring process in India.

Tags: unemployment rate, gender discrimination
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The video has been doing rounds on the internet since Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it saying,

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

Jagjit Kaur, 19, is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at gunpoint. (Photo: ANI)

After Sikh girl's forced conversion in Lahore, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder urges Pak PM to take action

A ruckus broke out during the 'Chai Pe Charcha' event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue. (Photo: ANI)

BJP claims TMC goons responsible for ruckus at 'Chai Pe Charcha' event in WB

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: ANI)

After removal of Article 370, Ram temple will now be built in Ayodhya: BJP leader Pragya Thakur

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

2

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

3

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

4

80-Year-Old US foman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

5

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham