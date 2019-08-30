Patna high court judge stripped of work

Justice Kumar made scathing remarks on the prevailing situation in the state judiciary and pointed out corruption in lower courts during the hearing.

Patna: The Patna high court chief justice has withdrawn all judicial work and cases from a senior-most judge after he alleged corruption in the judiciary while hearing a case against a former IAS officer.

Justice Rakesh Kumar while hearing the bail petition of former IAS officer K.P. Ramaiah had raised questions as to how he was granted bail by the lower court while the high court and the Supreme Court had rejected his request for protection from arrest.

“Usually I do not give such orders, but since the last few years, this court is taking notice of the fact that in Patna Judgeship, things are not going in its right perspective". Justice Rakesh Kumar said in his 20-page order. "I have taken an oath to take action against corruption. Therefore, we should not put a veil on any corruption case,” he added.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Kumar had used terms like "corrupt officer" for the former IAS officer K.P. Ramiah who is facing a trial in scam related to Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission, a government scheme for backward castes in Bihar.

Mr Ramiah is accused of embezzling `5 crore. After his petition seeking protection from arrest was rejected by both the high court and Supreme Court he had surrendered before the lower court in May this year.

However, the judge hearing the case in the lower court had granted him bail on the same day he surrendered.

Lawyers said that Justice Kumar also ordered an inquiry and sought a report within four weeks.