OBC quota in Chhattisgarh increased from 14 to 27 per cent

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired on Tuesday.

 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: The politically significant OBC community in Chhattisgarh — which constitutes almost 50 per cent of the state’s population —  has been given a bonanza with their quota of reservation in government jobs and educational institutions being increased from existing 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

With an additional 10 per cent seats will be kept reserved for the students belonging to financially weaker sections, the Congress government of Bhupesh Baghel has decided to implement 82 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. With this decision of the Chhattisgarh cabinet, the state now has the distinction of having implemented the highest reservation quota system in the government sector in India.

“The reservation quota of Schedule Caste will be increased from 12% to 13 % and reservation of Other Backward Classes will be increased 14 % to 27 %,” a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government stated. The decision will be implemented through an ordinance to amendment in Chhattisgarh Public Services (Reservation of Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act of 1994.  The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired on Tuesday.

The move is being viewed as an attempt to further consolidate Baghel’s position in Chhattisgarh. The chief minister himself hails from the politically significant and influential OBC community, which constitute almost half the state’s population and dominates its cities and agricultural regions.

The incumbent chief minister’s enhancement of reservation quote is being seen by the opposition as an attempt at cementing his ties with the OBC community, which played a key role in Congress’s victory in the 2018 Assembly polls.

