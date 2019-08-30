Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

India, All India

MEA says India backs freedom of navigation

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 2:49 am IST

The MEA spokesperson said that the South China Sea is part of the global commons.

In a veiled message to Beijing intended to caution it over recent maritime tensions in the South China Sea between China and Vietnam, India on Thursday said it stood for freedom of navigation while cautioning against any use of force. (Photo: Representational Image)
 In a veiled message to Beijing intended to caution it over recent maritime tensions in the South China Sea between China and Vietnam, India on Thursday said it stood for freedom of navigation while cautioning against any use of force. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a veiled message to Beijing intended to caution it over recent maritime tensions in the South China Sea between China and Vietnam, India on Thursday said it stood for freedom of navigation while cautioning against any use of force.

In a statement, the MEA spokesperson said, “The South China Sea is part of the global commons.

India, therefore, has an abiding interest in the peace and stability in the region. India firmly stands for the freedom of navigation and over-flight, and unimpeded lawful commerce, in the international waters, in accordance with international laws, notably UNCLOS.”

The MEA added, “India also believes that any differences must be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes, and without resorting to threat or use of force.”

It may be recalled that India had earlier this month made it clear that there had been no stop in Indian oil exploration activities (in Vietnamese waters) despite reports of brewing tension between old rivals China and Vietnam in the South China Sea. The MEA had said India had “significant economic and trade interests” in the area and had a “genuine interests” in “access to major waterways” in that region.

Even as tension simmers between China and Vietnam in waters that the latter views as part of its Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ), sources had earlier said there are indications that India is hoping that both Beijing and Hanoi resolve the issue bilaterally. Vietnam and China have a maritime dispute in the region.

However, New Delhi is understood to be watching the situation closely in the wake of reports of Chinese naval vessels monitoring activity in waters that Vietnam considers its own EEZ.

New Delhi has been conducting oil exploration activities in cooperation with Hanoi within waters that Vietnam considers its own EEZ.

Earlier this month, diplomatic sources had indicated that the reported movement of Chinese vessels in waters in the area that seems to have triggered the latest round of maritime tension between China and Vietnam could be “somewhat near” to the site of Indian oil exploration efforts in the maritime region.

Tags: unclos, mea

Latest From India

The Patna high court chief justice has withdrawn all judicial work and cases from a senior-most judge after he alleged corruption in the judiciary while hearing a case against a former IAS officer. (Photo: File)

Patna high court judge stripped of work

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik government under fire over gaps in plan for poor

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

4 HC chief justices likely to be promoted to Supreme Court

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik

Centre will send team to assuage Kashmiris September 3

MOST POPULAR

1

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

2

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

3

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

4

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

5

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham