Indrani Mukerjea calls P Chidambaram’s arrest ‘good news’

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in her biological daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, on Thursday stated that the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption and money-laundering case was “good news”.

Both Indrani and her husband Peter, a former media baron, are also accused in INX Media case in which the former turned approver in July this year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the couple made payments to a firm linked to the former finance minister’s son Karti.

The CBI arrested Mr Chidambaram on August 21 for alleged corruption in the `305 crore clearance given to the INX Media Group when he was the finance minister. After Mr Chidambaram’s arrest, Indrani was brought to the trial court, in Mumbai, for the first time where replying to queries by reporters on his arrest she said it was “good news”.