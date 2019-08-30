ED attaches plots of Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s aides

It had also questioned and recorded the statement of the senior Congress leader in Chandigarh sometime back.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday provisionally attached 14 industrial plots — worth Rs 30.34 crore — allocated to close associates of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a money-laundering case.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order for attachment of a total of 14 plots allocated in Panchkula under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It had also questioned and recorded the statement of the senior Congress leader in Chandigarh sometime back. “These industrial plots were fraudulently allocated to the persons closely connected to the then CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was the ex-officio chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

Since, these fraudulently acquired plots are proceeds of crime they have been provisionally attached under PMLA,” said the ED in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The probe agency said the probe revealed that the plots were available with HUDA for allotment in 2011.