Don’t believe in rumours about NRC, says MHA

The final National Register of Citizen will be published on August 31.

The MHA spokesperson said that for those who have been left out of the final list, the time limit for filing appeals in Foreign Tribunals has been increased from 60 to 120 days.

Guwahati: Bogged down by false propaganda on social media, the ministry of home affairs on Thursday called upon the people not to believe in rumours on National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Clarifying once again that if a person’s name doesn’t appear in the NRC, it does not mean that the person will be declared a foreigner, the ministry of home affairs stated in social media, “Every individual left out from final Assam citizen list can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals, an increased number of which are being established.”

“The government will provide legal aid to those needy people, who have been excluded from National Register of Citizens of India through the District Legal Services Authorities,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Assam police has also adopted multi-pronged strategy to deal with the menace of spreading of misinformation and rumours about the NRC through the social media. The state police have launched a campaign through its social media handles to sensitise the people.

Several cases have already been registered against people, who posted inflammatory materials on the social media.

Senior police officer Mr Harmeet Singh, who heads the Social Media Centre of the Assam police, told reporters, “We are alert to the fact that mischievous elements may try and spread rumours through social media and are keeping an eye. Even the citizens themselves inform us regarding any misleading post or circulating fake news. Steps will be taken accordingly to ensure peace. This may include legal action, counselling, removal of posts from social media, etc.”

The deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts have also been directed to take effective steps to monitor the cyber space and to either inform the Social Media Centre or directly deal with it, if the posts originated from the areas under their jurisdiction. The chief minister, who recently held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to review the security scenario, also directed them to keep a close watch on the social media and to take action against anyone found to be instigating people.