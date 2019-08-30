Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t believe in rumours about NRC, says MHA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 2:02 am IST

The final National Register of Citizen will be published on August 31.

The MHA spokesperson said that for those who have been left out of the final list, the time limit for filing appeals in Foreign Tribunals has been increased from 60 to 120 days.
 The MHA spokesperson said that for those who have been left out of the final list, the time limit for filing appeals in Foreign Tribunals has been increased from 60 to 120 days.

Guwahati: Bogged down by false propaganda on social media, the ministry of home affairs on Thursday called upon the people not to believe in rumours on National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Clarifying once again that if a person’s name doesn’t appear in the NRC, it does not mean that the person will be declared a foreigner, the ministry of home affairs stated in social media, “Every individual left out from final Assam citizen list can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals, an increased number of which are being established.”

The final National Register of Citizen will be published on August 31.

The MHA spokesperson said that for those who have been left out of the final list, the time limit for filing appeals in Foreign Tribunals has been increased from 60 to 120 days.

“The government will provide legal aid to those needy people, who have been excluded from National Register of Citizens of India through the District Legal Services Authorities,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Assam police has also adopted multi-pronged strategy to deal with the menace of spreading of misinformation and rumours about the NRC through the social media. The state police have launched a campaign through its social media handles to sensitise the people.

Several cases have already been registered against people, who posted inflammatory materials on the social media.

Senior police officer Mr Harmeet Singh, who heads the Social Media Centre of the Assam police, told reporters, “We are alert to the fact that mischievous elements may try and spread rumours through social media and are keeping an eye. Even the citizens themselves inform us regarding any misleading post or circulating fake news. Steps will be taken accordingly to ensure peace. This may include legal action, counselling, removal of posts from social media, etc.”

The deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts have also been directed to take effective steps to monitor the cyber space and to either inform the Social Media Centre or directly deal with it, if the posts originated from the areas under their jurisdiction. The chief minister, who recently held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to review the security scenario, also directed them to keep a close watch on the social media and to take action against anyone found to be instigating people.

Tags: national register of citizens, ministry of home affairs
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Minister of civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri addresses the media at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Centre determined to sell national carrier, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani

Air India to go plastic-free from October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by actress Shilpa Shetty, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, party MP Gautam Gambhir and others as he arrives to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Walk, run, cycle: PM exhorts Indians to be a ‘fitter’ nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Halt ‘alarmist’ talk on Kashmir, Pak warned

MOST POPULAR

1

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

2

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

3

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

4

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

5

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham