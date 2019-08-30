Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Bihar govt bans jeans, t-shirts at work for Secretariat employees

Published : Aug 30, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
The govt has asked the employees to wear 'soothing, decent and comfortable' formal clothes to maintain the decorum when present in office.

Patna: The Bihar government has issued an order asking all Secretariat employees not to wear informal clothes like jeans and t-shirts in the office as it is "against the culture and dignity of the office".

The government has asked the employees to wear "soothing, decent and comfortable" formal clothes to maintain the decorum when present in the office.

The order issued by the general administrative department, Bihar Secretariat reads, "It is often seen that officials and employees are coming to office in the casual dress which is against the culture and dignity of the office."

"Hence the employees of the Secretariat are instructed to wear a proper formal dress which should be soothing, decent and comfortable," the order undersigned by Shiv Mahadev Prasad, Upper Secretary reads.

It added, "The dress should be according to the weather and nature of work. It is expected that they will not wear an informal dress like Jeans and T-shirts in the office."

