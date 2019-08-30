Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

Ahmed Patel’s son questioned by ED in PMLA case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 2:40 am IST

The ED officials were tight-lipped about the questioning of Faisal. They even refused to disclose the place of his examination.

Faisal Patel, son of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel
New Delhi: The  Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Faisal Patel, son of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, for the second consecutive day in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case.

The ED officials were tight-lipped about the questioning of Faisal. They even refused to disclose the place of his examination. His statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Last month, the ED had recorded the statement of Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui in the case.

According to sources, Faisal and Irfan have been quizzed about their purported links with the Sandesara brothers of the Vadodara-based company. The alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud is said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech’s main promoters —  Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara — all of whom are absconding.

