Friday, Jul 30, 2021 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Jul 2021  Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Aug 31
India, All India

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Aug 31

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2021, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2021, 2:22 pm IST

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. (AFP Photo)
 Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till August 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

 

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

 

Tags: passenger flights, international flights, directorate general of civil aviation, flights suspension
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Irani also highlighted that the bill has been drafted. (Photo: PTI/File)

Government will set up centres for women in crisis internationally: Smriti Irani

CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

CII-Serum Institute to work to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham