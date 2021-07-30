Friday, Jul 30, 2021 | Last Update : 06:33 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Jul 2021  India-China expected to discuss on Gogra, Hot Springs disengagement tomorrow
India, All India

India-China expected to discuss on Gogra, Hot Springs disengagement tomorrow

ANI
Published : Jul 30, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2021, 6:25 pm IST

India and China expected to discuss disengagement from the Hot Springs and Gogra Heights areas," Indian Army sources said

Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (PTI Photo)
 Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday aimed at discussing disengagement from the remaining friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector Army sources said.

India and China have already disengaged from the banks of Pangong lake after extensive talks and the Gogra Heights and Hot Springs areas are left to be resolved as these friction points were created post-Chinese aggression last year.

 

According to Army sources, the 12th round of Corps Commander level talks between  India and China is scheduled to be held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control around 10:30 am.

"12th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China to be held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control around 10:30 am.

India and China expected to discuss disengagement from the Hot Springs and Gogra Heights areas," Indian Army sources said.

The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

 

The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area.

Tags: india-china, gogra, hot springs, india-china military standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Class 12: Wait not over for 65000 students, their result to be declared by Aug 5

Irani also highlighted that the bill has been drafted. (Photo: PTI/File)

Government will set up centres for women in crisis internationally: Smriti Irani

CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. (AFP Photo)

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Aug 31

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham