Friday, Jul 30, 2021 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

  India   All India  30 Jul 2021  Digital ecosystem in India still weak: Expert
India, All India

Digital ecosystem in India still weak: Expert

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Jul 30, 2021, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2021, 10:19 am IST

Stressing the need for urgent regulatory attention, Bhoi said that risks are hidden in a highly digitalised world

Though the digital divide in India is intense, he said, the digital ecosystem in India is still weak, especially in the rural areas. — Representational Image/DC
 Though the digital divide in India is intense, he said, the digital ecosystem in India is still weak, especially in the rural areas. — Representational Image/DC

New Delhi: Even as the government is vigorously pushing for digitisation of payment in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, many growing challenges on safety and security of common customers of banks need to be met. Several financial regulators, including Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should be ahead of the curve in order to ensure the safety and security of transactions, according to Barendra Kumar Bhoi, former head of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Department.

Stressing the need for urgent regulatory attention, Bhoi said that risks are hidden in a highly digitalised world. "There is proliferation of information and communication technology, while self-regulatory organisations (SROs), ombudsman, sandbox are not enough to meet the customers' needs. With the sea changes taking place in payment and settlement systems on digital, mobile banking and financial services, financial regulators need to strengthen the digital ecosystem so as to ensure the common man's safety, security and orderly developments amidst the emerging risks," Dr Bhoi said at a virtual event.

 

Though the digital divide in India is intense, he said, the digital ecosystem in India is still weak, expecially in the rural areas. "Frauds and cyber-related crimes are growing high, whereas risk management on digital transformation of the BFSI segment is reported to be inadequate. As a result, customer satisfaction is inadequate due to increasing cases of mis-selling, failure of transaction and poor dispute resolution framework.”

Tags: digitisation of payment, banking, financial services and insurance (bfsi) sector, security of common customers of banks, reserve bank of india (rbi), barendra kumar bhoi, self-regulatory organisations (sros), ombudsman, sandbox, mobile banking, digital divide, digital ecosystem, customer satisfaction, cyber-related crimes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A passenger reacts as a health worker collects her swab sample for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)(

COVID-19: India records 44,230 fresh cases, 555 more fatalities

The results will be available on many websites. (Photo: PTI/File)

CBSE to announce class 12th results today at 2 pm

According to the police, the elected representatives of local rural bodies belonging to these villages had earlier fled their homes fearing reprisals from Maoists. — Representational image/By arrangement

Chhattisgarh to declare 15 areas Naxal-free

The government is also contemplating allowing Mumbaikars, who have taken both doses, to travel in local trains. (Representational image: PTI)

Maharashtra to relax COVIDd-19 curbs in 25 districts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham