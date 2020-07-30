Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

128th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,588,177

3,577

Recovered

1,022,606

938

Deaths

35,036

33

Maharashtra40065123975514463 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal65258441161490 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat59126432972392 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan4014528385663 Assam362962783392 Haryana3363126420413 Odisha3037818939205 Madhya Pradesh3013420934844 Kerala217981136569 Jammu and Kashmir1941911322348 Punjab1494610213361 Jharkhand100284061100 Chhatisgarh8600563650 Uttarakhand6866381172 Goa5489378439 Tripura4503267821 Puducherry3177187447 Manipur245816531 Himachal Pradesh2414137113 Nagaland15615954 Arunachal Pradesh14106773 Chandigarh97861114 Meghalaya7862095 Sikkim5961861 Mizoram3982150
  India   All India  30 Jul 2020  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her Lodhi Estate bungalow; BJP's Anil Baluni to soon move in
India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her Lodhi Estate bungalow; BJP's Anil Baluni to soon move in

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2020, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2020, 7:42 pm IST

Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday.

An official statement issued by the Congress said Priyanka Gandhi handed over the possession of her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, "previously allotted to her on security grounds", to the CPWD today.

Sources close to her said she will be staying for a few days in her Gurgaon penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house on rent.

Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi, they said.

"She will be residing in a temporary accommodation until a more permanent accommodation in Delhi rented by her is ready for use," an official communication from the Congress party said.

Earlier in the day, a team of central PWD officials visited her house and took the keys of the Lodhi Estate bungalow.

The party said CPWD junior engineer P Senthil Kumar in the presence of CE Vikas Rana, Yogesh Kumar Kardam (AE-PAWD-I, CPWD) Manoj Kumar Chauhan (AE CPWD Services), B S Rana (JE PAWD-I, CPWD) accepted the keys on behalf of the CPWD after a full inspection of the house and after finding that it was handed over in good condition.

"They have issued her a 'vacation report' for the premises on behalf of the CPWD," the party said.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also passed on to the CPWD and the Directorate of Estates, a full inventory of privately installed fittings, fixtures etc," it said.

The Congress claimed that she has paid all electricity, water and previous dues and is awaiting the final assessment for the license fee of the month of July from the Directorate of Estates due to her on July 31, to close all accounts with reference to the allotment and subsequent cancellation of the lease of the government bungalow.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

The said house has since been allotted to BJP's media department in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, anil baluni, lutyens delhi

Latest From India

File image of deceased Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra dies at 78 in Kolkata

The probe agency has also carried out searches in this connection

CBI books 4 navy officers, 14 others for defrauding Western Naval Command with fake bills

Representational

Militants open fire at Army vehicle in Pulwama, no casualties

File image of Jaya Jaitly.

Tehelka expose: Jaya Jaitly, two others sentenced to four years in jail for corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham