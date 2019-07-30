Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

India, All India

Top UP officers take chopper ride to shower flowers on Kanwar pilgrims

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 11:02 am IST

BJP's Baghpat lawmaker Satyapal Singh also showered flowers on the Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday.

Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)
 Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials. (Photo: Twitter/ Ghaziabad police)

Ghaziabad: In keeping with the novel practice started by the Uttar Pradesh government last year, Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh took a chopper ride all over the district and showered flower petals on ''kanwarias'', said officials.

The chopper provided by the state government took off from the Harsaon police lines ground with the two officials on board and they "rained" flower petals on the Kanwar pilgrims, clogging various arterial roads of the city on their way back from Rishikesh

"Besides showering rose petals, we also monitored their security thoroughly," Pandey said.

"Today was the last day of the kanwar yatra. The maximum pilgrims passed through the district today," the district magistrate on Tuesday added.

BJP's Baghpat lawmaker Satyapal Singh also showered flowers on the Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday.

Tags: kanwar pilgrims, police, bjp, flowers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

