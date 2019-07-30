Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

RPF officer shifted over letter

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
The Railways on Monday said that this communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue such a letter.

New Delhi: The Railways on Monday shifted out the official of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who had kicked a controversy by sending a letter to the RPF staff posted in J&K warning them of a possibility of deteriorating law and order situation in the Valley and asking them to take precautionary measures and stock up essentials. The Railways on Monday said that this communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue such a letter.

A senior RPF official told this newspaper that the officer had sent this letter to the RPF staff was based on his “misplaced threat perception.”

“As per inputs received from different security agencies and SSP/GRP/SINA (senior superintendent of police, government Railway police, Srinagar) regarding forecast of deteriorating situation in Kashmir Valley and issue of law and order for a long period, a precautionary security meeting was held on July 27,” Sudesh Nugyal, assistant security commissioner, RPF, Budgam wrote, while giving details of various precautionary security measures.

In his letter, Mr Nugyal had advised his subordinates to stock dry ration for at least four months, drinking water for at least seven days and vehicles should be hidden in safe place and there should be no unnecessary movement of vehicles. He even asked RPF personnel to stock up their bag packs with chocolates, money, water and eatables for emergency situation and asked them to not to keep their family members with them in the Valley. In his letter, the officer said that in case of mob violence, there should be no negotiation with the crowd and they should be kept away from Railway installations.

This invoked a sharp reaction from National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned the motive behind this. “It’s easy to blame Valley residents for fear-mongering but what are we to make of such official orders which forecast a deterioration in the law & order environment and even predict disturbances lasting for an extended period of time? Why is the govt silent?” Mr Obdullah tweeted.

The SSP Railway Kashmir countered the RF official letter saying, no “inputs” have been shared with the officer or with any other agency. Mr Obdullah shared this too through his Twitter handle.

The Railways promptly clarified saying the communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue it. “The officer who sent this letter has been posted in Valley for the first time. “The senior divisional security commissioner had proceeded on one year study leave on July 26, 2019. The next in line had issued this letter based on his own threat perception which has no basis and is not authorized to issue any such letter. The letter does not have any approval from the authorizing authority. IG (NR) RPF is being sent to Kashmir to asses the situation and take corrective action,” senior Railways officials said. However, they said the letter has not been withdrawn.

