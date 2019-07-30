Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

India, All India

NMC Bill passed amid protests from doctors

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 1:37 am IST

The Bill was passed even as the Opposition Congress, DMK and Trinamul Congress parties staged a walkout.

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)
 Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Even as thousands of doctors across the country protested against the National Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, terming it anti-poor and anti-student, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed it by voice vote. The Bill will replace the tainted Medical Council of India (MCI) with the government describing it as one of the biggest reform measures undertaken in the field of medical education.

The Bill was passed even as the Opposition Congress, DMK and Trinamul Congress parties staged a walkout.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan while replying to a discussion on the Bill, said that it will end ‘inspector raj’ in the sector.   It aims to bring uniformity in national standards of medical education, by suggesting that the final year MBBS exam be treated as an entrance test for PG, and a screening test for students who graduate in medicine from foreign countries.

This exam, called the National Exit Test (NEXT), would ensure that the proposed NMC moves away from a system of repeated inspections of infrastructure, and rather focuses on outcomes, Mr Vardhan said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, around 5,000 doctors, medical students and healthcare professionals from across the country staged a protest against the bill in the national capital.

The call for the protest was given by Indian Medical Association (IMA) during which the protestors marched from AIIMS to Nirman Bhavan, where the health ministry is located.

The protesting doctors claimed that the core concerns raised by the medical fraternity still remains unaddressed.

“The NMC is the worst bill ever introduced in the medical education system and unfortunately a hea-lth minister, who is also a doctor, is adamant in destroying his own education system. We will not accept this atrocity at any cost. The proposed bill is anti-people, anti-poor, anti-students, anti-democratic and draconian in nature,” National President of IMA, Dr Santanu Sen, said.

Tags: medical council of india, harsh vardhan

Latest From India

People line up to collect tokens before boarding the train.

Railways introduces biometric token system

K.R. Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka: Two disqualified lawmakers move Supreme court

M Venkaiah Naidu

Scrutiny of bills: M Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition allegations

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress is likely to get new chief in a week

MOST POPULAR

1

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

2

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

3

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

4

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

5

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham