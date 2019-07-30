Next 48 hours critical, Unnao rape survivor on ventilator: report

Sources from the hospital said the survivor suffered a rib fracture and bleeding in her lungs.

On Sunday, the survivor and her family were travelling to Rae Bareli to meet her uncle when her car had a head-on collision with a truck. Two of the survivor’s aunts succumbed to their injuries. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Almost 40 hours after Sunday accident in which Unnao rape survivor suffered critical injuries, doctors said her condition remained serious and the next 48 hours are extremely serious.

The survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were rushed to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

According to News18 report, sources from hospital said the survivor suffered a rib fracture and bleeding in her lungs. “The condition of the woman is serious and she is on ventilator. She has been unconscious since the time of the accident. She suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures in legs,” source said.

The source also added that several chest pipes have been inserted to assist her lung functioning. “There is bleeding in her lungs. More that the head injury, it’s the fractures and injuries to her lungs that have made her condition critical,” source told News18.

It also said that the survivor is unable to maintain breathing without life support.

In 2017, she had alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar had raped her at his house.

The case came to light after the survivor allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.