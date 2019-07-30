IndiGo pilot aborts take off at last minute in Bhopal; creates panic among passengers

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

An IndiGo airline executive confirmed the incident and said all the passengers were safe.

Bhopal: More than 150 passengers of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the city survived a scare on Monday evening when the pilot aborted take-off last minute at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal due to some trouble with the aircraft's wheels, an official said.

An IndiGo airline executive confirmed the incident and said all the passengers were safe.

"There were 155 passengers in the plane and all of them were safe," IndiGo''s Bhopal station manager Ekta Shrivastava told news agency PTI.

However, after necessary repairs, the same aircraft later took-off for Mumbai, she added.

The flight, 6E983, was about to take-off when suddenly the pilot stopped it using emergency brakes, a passenger said, requesting anonymity.

"The plane was moving at a high speed before take-off when it suddenly stopped with a loud sound, causing panic among passengers," he said.

