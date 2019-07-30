Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, All India

‘Blot on civilised society,’ says Oppn, asks Shah to give statement on Unnao case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 1:32 pm IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the matter should not be 'politicised'.

Chowdhury said: 'We demand that the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen.' (Photo: ANI)
 Chowdhury said: 'We demand that the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the car accident of the Unnao rape survivor created an uproar in the Parliament as the Opposition parties cornered the ruling BJP. The opposition questioned why there has been no action on its rape accused member Kuldeep Sengar. They have demanded an impartial probe into the matter and explanation from the Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury said: “The people of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident. It is a blot on civilised society, where a minor girl was gangraped. We demand that the Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident can happen.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the matter should not be “politicised”. He said that a CBI inquiry is already underway and an FIR has been registered.

On Monday, the opposition leaders targeted the government on the issue.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This is very unfortunate. I don’t know what’s going on in the country. The BJP demands a CBI or Enforcement Directorate probe into everything. Then why can't it do the same for whatever's happening in Uttar Pradesh?”

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted:

The survivor’s family has alleged that Sengar and his men were behind the accident. The survivor and her lawyer have been injured and are in a critical condition. Two of her aunts, one of whom was a witness in the case, succumbed to their injuries. The family also alleged that they were threatened by Sengar and demanded that they should drop the case.

Tags: unnao rape case, lok sabha, crime, crime against women, sexual assault
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The court directed senior registrar of the high court to communicate the copy of the order to jail and district authorities immediately for compliance. (Photo: file)

HC grants one-day parole to Unnao rape survivor's uncle to attend cremation of wife

Vishweshwar Kageri will succeed K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned shortly after the BJP won the trust motion in the Assembly on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Speaker's post

Usually, the tigers attack fishermen who step on the land. Sometimes, tigers also jump on the boats where the channels are narrow. (Photo: File)

Sunderbans: Fisherman dragged by tiger; third incident in 2 weeks

A businessman was kidnapped by some unidentified assailants on Monday night from his office in Domalguda here and released after paying 1 crore ransom, the police said. (Representational Image)

Kidnappers ask for 3 cr ransom from Hyd businessman, releases after getting 1 cr

MOST POPULAR

1

I have a family to answer: Urvashi Rautela rubbishes reports of dating Hardik Pandya

2

6 awesome features coming to iPhone 11

3

IAF's Tarun Chaudhri becomes first pilot to accomplish wingsuit skydive jump

4

Vodafone launches new scheme to lure customers, details here

5

Apple’s upcoming greatest will be have larger display without increase in size

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham