BJP MLA Sengar threatened Unnao rape survivor from prison: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 12:46 pm IST

On Monday, a murder case was filed against Sengar and 9 others after survivor was injured in Sunday’s accident and her aunts died.

The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker. (Photo: File)
 The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker.

Lucknow: Jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar used to make calls from the prison to threaten the Unnao rape survivor and her family, reported NDTV. This statement came a day after a police complaint was filed for Sunday accident.

On Monday, a murder case was filed against Sengar and nine others after the survivor was injured in Sunday’s accident and two of her aunts died. The car in which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

The family of the survivor has alleged that the accident was engineered by the BJP lawmaker.

According to the FIR filed, the survivor’s uncle alleged that when they had gone to file a complaint in the rape case, the police asked them to “compromise” as Kuldeep Sengar is a BJP MLA.

The uncle also said that later Sengar had called them from jail and asked them to change their statements in court “if they wanted to live”.

Survivor’s uncle is serving a life term at a jail in Raebareli in a separate case and the family was on their way to meet him when the accident took place.

The FIR also stated that the police personnel in charge of the security of the rape survivor had informed Kuldeep Sengar of her movements.

"Sengar's men used to scare us. They used to say, 'you will not be able to do anything'. The police used to ask us to compromise. They used to say 'khatam karo ye kahani (end this story)'," the rape survivor's cousin told NDTV.

Over the last few months, threats from Sengar and his increased after the Allahabad High Court rejected the bail request.

On Monday night, the state government transferred the accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The girl, who sustained massive injuries, is critical and admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. Two of her aunts, who were in the vehicle died in the crash. Her lawyer was also injured, and is undergoing treatment.

The teen has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017.

