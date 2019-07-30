Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

India, All India

Triple Talaq bill gets Rajya Sabha nod amid walkout by JD(U), AIADMK

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 7:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 7:33 pm IST

The bill received 99 votes in favour whereas 84 members voted against it in the upper house.

'Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to Muslim women.' Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to Muslim women.' Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The contentious triple talaq bill sailed through the upper house after a series of walkouts and abstentions on Tuesday.

The bill that bans the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, received 99 votes in favour whereas 84 members voted against it in the upper house.

"Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India,'' Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

While the BJP-led NDA government advocated for criminalising the practice, the Opposition accused it of “destroying the institution of marriage.”

During the discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, NDA allies Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK staged a walkout and Telangana Rashtra Samithi abstained from voting.

Their absence led to the smooth passage of the bill as it brought down the strength of the 240-member Rajya Sabha and shrunk the majority mark.

Unlike lower house, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority, its clearance in the Rajya Sabha was a tough test to clear. However, the lowered majority mark made it easier for the government to push the bill through the Rajya Sabha.

The bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took the oath of office for a second term in May.

Tags: triple talaq bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The bill also renders Talaq-e-Biddat the status of a cognisable offence that empowers police to arrest the offender without requiring a warrant. (Photo: Representational image)

Triple talaq: What does Tripal Talaq Bill stand for?

Rajasthan was in national limelight for the lynching of Pehlu Khan, a cattle trader, on April 1, 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Anti mob lynching bill introduced in Rajasthan Assembly

From October 3, the private airline will operate its non-stop daily flights between Kolkata and Hanoi with one-way fares starting at Rs 9,999. (Photo: File)

IndiGo enters Vietnam, connects Hanoi with Kolkata

Moving the trust vote the chief minister promised not to indulge in vindictive politics and said he believes in ‘forget and forgive’. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa holds meeting with Kodagu MLAs

MOST POPULAR

1

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

2

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

3

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

4

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

5

Bihar's Siwan jail administration releases wrong prisoner

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham