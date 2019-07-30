9 Bastar Maoists killed in past 24 hours, says police

Security forces recovered bodies of two Naxals along with some weapons at the spot after the encounter ended, police said.

With this, the number of slain Naxals in encounters with security forces in Bastar division has gone to nine in last 24 hours.

Bhopal: Two suspected Maoists were on Monday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma.

The encounter took place near forested village of Kanneguda in the district when a search party of district reserve group (DRG) personnel was attacked by a group of armed Naxals, according to Sukma district superintendent of police S Sinha.

Security forces recovered bodies of two Naxals along with some weapons at the spot after the encounter ended, police said. The slain Maoists were yet to be identified.

With this, the number of slain Naxals in encounters with security forces in Bastar division has gone to nine in last 24 hours.

A joint search party comprising DRG and special task force (STF) personnel shot dead seven Naxals including three women in an encounter with them at Tirya in Bastar district on Sunday.