Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

9 Bastar Maoists killed in past 24 hours, says police

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 6:19 am IST

Security forces recovered bodies of two Naxals along with some weapons at the spot after the encounter ended, police said.

With this, the number of slain Naxals in encounters with security forces in Bastar division has gone to nine in last 24 hours.
 With this, the number of slain Naxals in encounters with security forces in Bastar division has gone to nine in last 24 hours.

Bhopal: Two suspected Maoists were on Monday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma.

The encounter took place near forested village of Kanneguda in the district when a search party of district reserve group (DRG) personnel was attacked by a group of armed Naxals, according to Sukma district superintendent of police S Sinha.

Security forces recovered bodies of two Naxals along with some weapons at the spot after the encounter ended, police said. The slain Maoists were yet to be identified.

With this, the number of slain Naxals in encounters with security forces in Bastar division has gone to nine in last 24 hours.

A joint search party comprising DRG and special task force (STF) personnel shot dead seven Naxals including three women in an encounter with them at Tirya in Bastar district on Sunday.

Tags: maoists, security forces

Latest From India

People take part in a protest to express solidarity with the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

UP govt is ready for CBI probe, says DGP

PMO minister of state Jitendra Singh

Mosques’ probe by police sets off Kashmir Valley panic

Chief minister and Trinamul Party chief Mamata Banerjee talks to people during the inauguration for better public relation TMC initiative — a portal ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ and a phone no that can directly connect with her for any type of suggestions or problems — at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Eye on state poll, Mamata Banerjee to revive grassroot connect

Barring Odisha and a few other states, most of the other provinces have done well adding huge numbers in the four year period after 2014.

Odisha gets no new tiger in 4 years, number stays at 28

MOST POPULAR

1

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

2

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

3

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

4

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

5

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham