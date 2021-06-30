Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Jun 2021  SC seeks original video, statement of Ramdev on his remarks on efficacy of allopathy
India, All India

SC seeks original video, statement of Ramdev on his remarks on efficacy of allopathy

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2021, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2021, 1:35 pm IST

The plea of Ramdev also sought a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 504, and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 504, and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Yoga guru Ramdev to place before it the original video and transcript of statements made by him which led to the registration of multiple FIRs against him in various states over his alleged remarks on efficacy of allopathy in treatment of COVID-19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana posted the hearing of Ramdev's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs and transfer of cases to Delhi lodged against him for July 5, while asking him to place before it the whole video where the remarks were made by him.

 

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Ramdev said he will file the original video and transcript before the court, and sought listing of the case next on Monday.

The plea of Ramdev also sought a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him and sought protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Associations (IMA) Patna and Raipur branches and asked the court to transfer the FIRs to Delhi.

During the hearing, Rohatgi contended that Ramdev is a public figure and in a private event he propounds a view that Ayurveda is better than allopathy.
He said that Ramdev had clarified he has nothing against doctors. He is entitled to have a view whether Allopathy is better, Homeopathy is better or Ayurveda is better, Rohatgi argued.

 

Rohatgi further submitted that "all kinds of cases have been filed against Ramdev and as multiple FIRs have been filed in different parts of the country we ask the court to club them."

"One remembers more than a year ago, Patanjali had got a drug Coronil, everyone had gone against him. The point is he is not against them, so why multiple cases. There is freedom of speech," Rohatgi argued.

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

 

In a video, Ramdev was allegedly heard saying "allopathy is a stupid science and medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat Covid-19 patients."
His remarks caused massive outrage and IMA sent over a legal notice to him.

On June 16 Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Raipur's IMA unit against Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19.

As per the complaint, since over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and his threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other frontline organisations in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

 

The complaint said there are several videos of Ramdev on social media in which he had allegedly made such misleading remarks.

Tags: supreme court (sc), ramdev baba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

The three-member delimitation commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was set up in March 2020 for a year. (Photo: PTI/File)

EC's Delimitation Commission to visit Jammu & Kashmir to meet parties from July 6-9

A three-judge bench directed NDMA to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims.

SC directs Centre to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of COVID victims

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case. (Photo: Facebook)

Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham