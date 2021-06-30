Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

  India   All India  30 Jun 2021  Government apathy towards guest workers unpardonable: SC
India, All India

Government apathy towards guest workers unpardonable: SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 30, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2021, 7:26 am IST

The top court on Tuesday directed the states to implement a one-nation one-ration card scheme by July 31

The court also directed the Centre to make available additional food grains to states for providing food grains to migrants/unorganised workers. (PTI)
 The court also directed the Centre to make available additional food grains to states for providing food grains to migrants/unorganised workers. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Union ministry of labour and employment for its unpardonable “apathy and lackadaisical attitude” towards the development of a portal for the registrations of unorganised or migrant workers  to enable them to reap the benefits of welfare schemes.

Noting that it had directed the ministry on August 21, 2018, to develop and provide the states with a module of the portal for the registration of migrant workers, a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice M.R. Shah said, “When the unorganised workers are waiting for registration and are waiting to reap the benefit of various welfare schemes of the states and Centre, the apathy and lackadaisical attitude by the ministry of labour and employment is unpardonable.”

 

The court noted with dismay that although the Code on Social  Security, 2020, had received the Presidential assent in August, 2020, it has not yet been enforced except the provision for the use of Aadhaar”

The top court on Tuesday directed the states to implement a one-nation one-ration card scheme by July 31 and asked the Centre to set up a portal for registering migrant workers by the next month-end.

The court also directed the Centre to make available additional food grains to states for providing food grains  to migrants/unorganised workers.

Tags: migrant workers, guest workers, indian supreme court, justice ashok bhushan, justice m.r. shah

Latest From India

Maharashtra reported 23 doctor deaths and Kerala reported 24 deaths. (Representational Photo: PTI)

798 doctors died during COVID second wave; maximum lost their lives in Delhi: IMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

PM Modi meets Shah, Rajnath and Ajit Doval; mulls new drone policy

The problem arose in Punjab when Sidhu opened a front against Captain Singh. (Photo: PTI/File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says no meeting fixed with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. (AP Photo)

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's Covid vaccine for restricted use in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham