Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: TRS workers thrash woman forest officer in Telangana

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 3:01 pm IST

The violence broke out when team of forest officials tried to plant saplings on the land which was allegedly encroached by TRS.

In the attack, a woman forest officer Anita has been injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 In the attack, a woman forest officer Anita has been injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Hyderabad: A police team and forest guards were allegedly attacked by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive, reported by news agencies ANI.

The violence broke out when team of forest officials tried to plant saplings on the land which was allegedly encroached by TRS. In the attack, a woman forest officer Anita has been injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The injured forest officer allegedly accused brother of local TRS MLA Koneru Konappa of attack. The accused, Krishna, himself is the chairperson of Zila Parishad.

"Forest department is terrorising the aboriginal adivasi farmers and confiscating their land forcefully. I was there to resolve the issue and to ensure justice for tribal as forest officials were destroying crops in the name afforestation. I tried to pacify department authorities but in vain the attack was accidental action not intentional," an India Today report quoted Krishna as saying.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, woman officer attacks, violence broke out
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

'Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others.' (Photo: ANI)

I feel like crying: Ex-Union Minister Arif Khan on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan

Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. (Photo: File)

Encephalitis outbreak: Kushwaha announces 'Nitish Hatao, Bhavishya Bachao' rally

Other fishermen rescued the four, brought them ashore last night and got them admitted to a government hospital. (Photo: Representational | File)

4 TN fishermen seriously injured after SL navy attacks them

Shah was listening to the programme along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Kakrola stadium in New Delhi's Dwarka area. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath tune into Mann ki Baat

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

2

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

3

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

4

World Asteroid Day 2019: Why and when this day is observed globally

5

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham