Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

India, All India

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel tears up while handing over state Congress president post

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 9:29 am IST

Baghel, 57, was replaced by Mohan Markham as the head of the Congress's Chhattisgarh unit on Saturday.

A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: On Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had an emotional moment when he passed the baton of the state Congress chief to Mohan Markam.

As he gave his farewell speech, Baghel’s eye welled up. A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears.

Congress workers chanted, "Bhupesh Baghel zindabad, Congress party zinbabad (Long live Bhupesh Baghel, long live Congress party)."

"I was appointed to the post by Rahul Gandhiji after we lost the election in 2013. 2014 Lok Sabha elections were near. We were worried about the party's prospects in the state after the 2014 election. The fight we party leaders started after June 2014 continued till the time we came to power in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Baghel, 57, was replaced by Mohan Markham as the head of the Congress's Chhattisgarh unit on Saturday. Senior Congress leader PL Punia and Markam too were present at the event in state capital Raipur.

Tags: congress, bhupesh baghel, mohan markham, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

Former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Give Rahul free hand to revamp party: Cong leader urges PCC, CWC members to resign

He also urged All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to overturn the decision. (Photo: File)

Chacko wants Rahul to overturn Sheila Dikshit's move to dissolve block committees

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Nurse in Jodhpur’s AIIMS commit suicide, sets herself on fire in a locked room; dies

Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders joined the BJP here in presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. (Photo: ANI)

TMC workers join BJP in presence of WB party president Dilip Ghosh

MOST POPULAR

1

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

2

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

3

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

4

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

5

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham