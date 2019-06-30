Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

India, All India

She has done big crime, Nusrat Jahan's marriage not valid under Islam: says cleric

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 12:57 pm IST

This comes after a fatwa was issued to Jahan after she appeared in Parliament wearing 'sindoor'.

'Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage,' Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage,' Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam, Fatehpuri Masjid on Sunday said TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with a Jain businessman is not valid as per Islamic norms.

This comes after a fatwa was issued to Jahan after she appeared in Parliament wearing 'sindoor'.

Speaking to ANI, Mukarram said, "I don't know what is mentioned in the fatwa, but Islam does not allow 'Sindoor'. It's not Muslim culture... It's not a marriage. It looks more like a relation to show off. Both Muslims and Jains won't consider it a marriage. She is no more a Jain or a Muslim. She has done a big crime and she should not have done it."

The newly-elected TMC MP's marriage with a Jain businessman and her wearing a sindoor and bangles became a subject matter of controversy on Saturday, with a Muslim cleric calling out Jahan over "un-Islamic" practices.

"Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to," said Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind.

However, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi came out in support of the actor-turned-politician and said, "Every woman has the right to wear clothes and to follow the ritual of her choice irrespective of any religion. Whether Nusrat Jahan wants to wear sindoor or not is her choice."

Sadhvi Prachi also slammed the cleric for his statement and welcomed the lawmaker into her "community".

"This is a good thing. A woman like Nusrat coming into our community is because their future is secure in our religion. She understands that the Hindu religion respects women," she told media in Muzaffarnagar.

Calling the cleric "cut piece", she said: "These are cut pieces. Their thoughts are dirty. They only talk to make headlines."
Jahan was seen sporting 'sindoor' - traditionally worn by Hindu and Jain women -and a pink and white saree during her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25.

She also wore bangles and had her hands covered in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs. The TMC lawmaker had touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings.

She had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to her wedding festivities in Turkey.

Tags: nusrat jahan, islam, marriage, cleric, fatwa, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)

Home Minister asks NDRF to list disaster-combat tools

Earlier reports had stated that the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also in the race for the post, which have now been refuted. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha likely from Shiv Sena: Sources

Vijayawada DCP Harshavardhan told media that the deceased was running a transport business and had borrowed money from two people named Sarada and Ameer. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Unable to repay loan, man in Vijaywada immolates self in Vijayawada; dies

MOST POPULAR

1

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

2

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

3

World Asteroid Day 2019: Why and when this day is observed globally

4

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

5

Mother bird feeds cigarette to chick, gives heartbreaking sight to beachgoers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham