Plane skids off runway in Mangaluru; inquiry ordered

Mangaluru: An inquiry has been ordered after an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the international airport here on Sunday evening.

"All passengers are safe and the aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers. An internal investigation has been ordered. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident," an airline spokesperson said.

The Air India Express flight IX384 from Dubai landed at the international airport here at 5:40 pm and slid off when it was proceeding on the taxiway.

"AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangalore after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side, has gone off the taxiway into soft ground," the airline said in a statement.

It said, "Tailwind and wet runway with inadequate braking action was reported."

All the passengers on board the plane were reported safe and deplaned using a step ladder.

The Kochi-headquartered airline is a subsidiary of national carrier Air India.