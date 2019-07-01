Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

India, All India

Monsoon to strengthen in this week; June registers sluggish rainfall

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 8:51 pm IST

Monsoon's progress was halted for more than a week due to Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has four divisions -- east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India. (Photo: Representational image)
 The IMD has four divisions -- east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: June ended with 33% of monsoon precipitation and over 78% of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, the monsoon is likely to become active this week.

IMD's Additional Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said the formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan.

Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may not benefit due to this low-pressure area and it is unlikely that these states will get rainfall because of it, he added.

Private weather forecaster Skymet's Managing Director Jatin Singh said monsoon surge is expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between.

This spell would be a result of a low pressure area which is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, northern parts of Telangana, south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region, parts of central Maharashtra, southwest Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan and Gujarat would benefit the maximum from this spell, he said.

The official monsoon season in the country starts on June 1 and ends on September 30.

As of June 30, monsoon has reached almost the entire country, except a few parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 28 have recorded "deficient" rainfall, while two subdivisions recorded precipitation that was classified under the "large deficient" category.

Only five subdivisions -- Konkan and Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, north interior Karnataka, east Rajasthan and Gujarat -- have recorded normal rainfall.

The IMD has four divisions -- east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India.

The east and northeast India divisions comprise the northeastern states and eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and all have registered deficient rainfall.

Of the 10 subdivisions of central India, which covers states like Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, eight received deficient rainfall.

Of 10 divisions in the south peninsula division, covering the five states of south India and Union territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, eight received deficient rainfall.

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal onset date. Its progress was halted for more than a week due to Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea.

Tags: imd, monsoon, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Photo: Representative image

Plane skids off runway in Mangaluru; inquiry ordered

'Is Yeddyurappa's permission required for it? What is wrong in going for for three days...is this a joke?' (Photo: ANI)

JD(S) chief Gowda hits out at BJP for questioning CM Kumaraswamy's US trip

Two persons approached Khagapati Mahato, while he was attending a Kirtan (devotional song) programme, and one of them shot him from point blank range, a police officer said. (Photo: Representational)

Man shot at from point blank range in West Bengal's Jhargram

The 46-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on Monday and conclude on August 15. (Photo: File)

J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik lauds role of Muslims in smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

MOST POPULAR

1

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

2

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

3

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

4

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

5

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham