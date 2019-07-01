Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik lauds role of Muslims in smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

Malik said while the government looks after the security aspect of the annual pilgrimage, it is conducted with the support of the locals.

The 46-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on Monday and conclude on August 15. (Photo: File)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday lauded the role of local Muslims in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra over the years and expressed hope that the pilgrimage will be successful this year too.

Malik said while the government looks after the security aspect of the annual pilgrimage, it is conducted with the support of the locals. "The security for the yatra is our responsibility and we are taking care of it. But police or Army do not conduct the yatra.

For many years, the Amarnath Yatra is being conducted by the people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers. The yatra takes place with their support," he told reporters here. "If all of us work together, it will be successful," he added. The 46-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on Monday and conclude on August 15.

Asked whether the Centre's Kashmir policy will see a change with Amit Shah being appointed as the Union home minister, Malik said he had not seen anything of that sort yet. "I am not seeing anything like that yet, but Amit Shah's leadership is a very successful leadership and whatever work he has undertaken, he has been successful in it," he said.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the Jehangir Chowk to Alochi Bagh limb of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover. He said the flyover would ease the traffic flow in the city. "With the opening of this (stretch), the traffic jams will be eased.

Before this people would get angry, the temper of the whole city would rise, but now they will be peaceful. This will save their time and petrol," he said.

