Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, All India

First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra amid high security

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 11:26 am IST

During his first visit to Kashmir last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the valley

The 45-day long Hindu pilgrimage would formally commence from Monday and end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival. (Photo: PTI)
 The 45-day long Hindu pilgrimage would formally commence from Monday and end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The first batch of over 2,200 pilgrims for annual Amarnath Yatra left for the Kashmir Valley amid high security on Sunday.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the Yatra, which takes place from the traditional 36 km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14 km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

"The first batch of pilgrims include 1,051 bound for the north Kashmir Baltal base camp and 1,183 to the Pahalgam base camp. The pilgrims comprised 1,839 males, 333 females, 45 sadhus and 17 children," police sources told IANS.

"The pilgrims left in security escorted convoys. No opposite movement of traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway till 3 pm today (Sunday) in order to ensure that the pilgrims cross the Jawahar Tunnel without any delay," he added.

During his first visit to Kashmir last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the valley to a smooth, violence-free Amarnath Yatra this year.

The 45-day long Hindu pilgrimage would formally commence from Monday and end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Hundreds of devotees, including sadhus (saints), arrived in Jammu to pay obeisance to the naturally formed ice-shivlingam.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is undertaken by pilgrims from all over the country to reach the Himalayan cave shrine, devoted to Lord Shiva, at an altitude of 13,500 feet.

Tags: amarnath yatra, amit shah, kashmir valley, lord shiva
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The boy had offered a chocolate to the girl and then took her to a parking place nearby where he sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Juvenile found guilty of sexual assaulting 5-year-old girl

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘I missed this program, it personifies New India Spirit,’ says PM

Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof of the Rs 3,000 crore statue. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Rains create puddles in Statue of Unity, triggers displeasure on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone Pro with under-display camera previews smartphone future

2

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

3

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

4

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

5

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham