DMK slams centre's 'One Nation, One Ration card' proposal

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 10:14 pm IST

Under 'one nation, one ration card' system, beneficiaries can buy subsidised foodgrain from ration shops in any part of the country.

"Public distribution is a fundamental right of state governments. The Union food minister does not understand the repercussions that would follow if such a right is infringed upon," DMK president MK Stalin said in a statement. (Photo: File)
Chennai: The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday slammed the Centre's 'one nation, one ration card' proposal, saying it was against federalism.

The BJP-led central government has given a year-long deadline till June 30, 2020, to states and Union Territories for rolling out the 'one nation, one ration card' system under which beneficiaries can buy subsidised foodgrain from ration shops in any part of the country.

"Public distribution is a fundamental right of state governments. The Union food minister does not understand the repercussions that would follow if such a right is infringed upon," DMK president MK Stalin said in a statement.

Urging the Centre to give up on the scheme, he said, "It is to be understood that the Centre, by implementing such initiatives, is trying to establish its dominance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is desperately indulging in activities aimed at uprooting federalism," he added.

In another statement, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said if a substantial amount of foodgrain has to be allocated to migrants, the locals would have to undergo hardship.

"Tamil Nadu is already burdened financially by complying with the Food Security Act. The public distribution system in the state will completely collapse because of the one-nation-one-ration scheme," he claimed.

Both the leaders also urged the ruling AIADMK government to oppose the scheme in its budding stage.

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said the new mechanism would ensure that no poor was deprived of PDS entitlement if that person shifts from one place to another, besides helping weeding out fake ration card holders.

