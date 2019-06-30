Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:04 AM IST

Congress workers to congregate at AICC HQ on July 2

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 1:10 am IST

The spate of resignations triggered by the quitting of 145 AICC members, including many secretaries and officer-bearers on Friday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)
New Delhi: The public meltdown in the Congress Party with strong indications of it being an old guard versus new guard fight played out for the second consecutive day on Saturday even as the spate of resignations of All-India Congress Committee (AICC) officer-bearers continued.

Congress workers and office-bearers from across the country are expected to congregate at the AICC headquarters on July 2 to urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president.

The spate of resignations triggered by the quitting of 145 AICC members, including many secretaries and officer-bearers on Friday, has left the top rung of Congress leadership  untouched as of now. There were strong indications that this mass resignation was a bid to make the so-called “old guard” of the party also quit in order to give a free hand to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party top down like the Kamraj plan of 1963.

There were many instances to buttress this argument like the tweet by former Youth Cong-ress head and Haryana leader Himmat Singh in which he called out general secretary in-charge of his state Ghulam Nabi Azad for not campaigning to his full potential during the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources told this newspaper that in order to avoid such a public spectacle, a section of senior leaders had met Party treasurer Ahmed Patel and had asked him to call a CWC. So that a successor to Mr Gandhi can be found at the earliest. However, Mr Patel had refused to take the initiative.

